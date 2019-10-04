Malam Muhammadu Bashiru, the District Head of Makwalla, Igabi LG, Kaduna state on Friday appealed to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai to establish a junior secondary school for communities within the area.

The district head also called for a new primary school and equipping of the existing one, which has no chairs, leaving pupils to sit on the floor.

Bashiru who made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the gesture would increase school enrolment in the area.

“This area does not have junior secondary school and we have only one primary school serving pupils from more than 10 communities.

“Pupils who complete their primary education from this area have to cross rivers on local canoes to get secondary education in nearby communities.

“They encounter a lot of challenges before going to further their education after completing primary school.

“The situation has discouraged many of our wards from seeking secondary school education.

“More worrisome is that, the canoe owners in some cases abandon our children and carry other passengers who can pay more, a situation that discourages them from attending the secondary school.

“So, we want Governor El-Rufai to help us with a junior secondary school to tackle the challenges our children face to seek for education in this area,“Bashiru said.

He listed communities the area as Mashigi, Unguwan Kudu, Makwalla, Uguwan Dorayi, Unguwan Tudu, Tungan Kwari, Tungan Magajin Gari and Rugan Fulani among others.

He said: “All the children in these communities attend only one primary school, currently in a sorry state with no sitting and learning facilities.

“We want to appreciate our Chairman of the local council, Jabir Khamis who facilitated the renovation of the primary school.

“But the school don’t have a single chair, so we are appealing to the government to provide seats and learning materials and also deploy more teachers for us,“ the district head said.

He thanked youth leaders in the communities for working to ensure the success of the primary school renovation and for living peacefully.(NAN)