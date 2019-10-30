The elders forum, women and the youth councils of Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa-Ibom State and the Buhari Support Group, South South zone, have sent a passionate appeal to the National Assembly, to approve the appointment of one of their own, Mr. Otobong Ndem, an engineer as a board member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The groups, while thanking Mr. President for considering the former member of the Akwa-Ibom State House of Assembly for the position of Executive Director, Project (NDDC), also urged the lawmakers to consider Engr Otobong’s enviable records in the service to humanity in general.

In separate letters duly signed by their key officers, the groups explained that it is the first time, since the history of NDDC and OMPADEC, that an indigene of Mkpat Enin LGA would be considered for an executive position in the intervention agency.

Speaking for the Elders forum, Chief Akpan Thompson assured the President and the lawmakers that Engr Otobong would make the nation and the Niger Delta proud, considering his antecedents as a public officer.

He said: “We urge the National Assembly to confirm Engr Otobong’s appointment because Nkpat Enin has contributed meaningfully to the national purse and it is one of the local governments that supported President Buhari in the last general election.

“Even though we have oil, we have never given government any trouble, so this is a payback time to have one of our own on the board of the NDDC,” Thompson added.

He noted that Engr Otobong had served at the House of Assembly, Akwa-Ibom State meritoriously adding: “We have the hope that he will not fail Mr. President, he will not fail the Niger Delta and he will not fail Nigerian people.”

Also, the women’s wing of Mkpat Enin said that people are jubilating, across the state and party line following the inclusion Otobong’s name on the President’s list of appointees.

“This is because they know that Otobong is a performer who extended his good works to other local governments, gave scholarships, transformed the lives of so many people, built houses for widows, empowered orphans and seen as the hope for the common people,” Regina Humphrey of Mkpat Enin women council said.

The youth Coordinator, South South, Prince Aniekan Essen, added that Otobong was instrumental to rally the support of different youth associations across the Niger Delta states, which according to him enhanced peace in the Niger Delta states.

“If the Senate confirms his appointments, the youths will be happy and we are very sure that he will carry the youths along, that will also be a plus for the oil producing communities, the oil companies and a plus for the Federal Government,” Prince Essen pointed out.

The youth leader contended that Otobong will use his position to coordinate and ensure peace in the oil rich region, pointing out that as a young man, he understands the language of the youths and will be able to reach out to youths across the Niger Delta region and enhance the peace in the region.

On his part, Dr. James Akpan, a prominent community leader said that the appeal to the lawmakers became necessary because the peaceful people of Mkpat Enin should not fold their arms and watch mischief makers sabotage the chances of their illustrious son to make it to the top NDDC job.

Dr. Akpan appealed to all the senators and House of Reps members from Akwa-Ibom State and the Niger Delta to speak with one voice to secure the confirmation of Engr Otobong for position of NDDC Executive Director projects, saying “it is a position meant for all regardless of political affiliations.”

“For the President to consider Otobong means that he, the President love us and we are ready to work with him and continue to pray for his success. We also thank the Minister of the Niger Delta, Dr. Godswill Akpabio, for his support,” Dr Akpan added.