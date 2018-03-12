Community to boost business with N100m market project

The community of Mbaogu- Achi in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State has

made a move toboost businesses in the area with a N100 million naira market project. The Ujiri market will also include a Bank in the market, Police station and civil defence office.

The project is being handled by Engr Nnajiuba of Twin Design Plus Limited which is estimated to cost N100 million.

Speaking at the laying foundation ceremony recently, the Traditional Ruler of

Enugu-agu Achi, Igwe Mbaogu of Mbaogu kingdom, , Ezeala 3, of of Achi, igwe Godwin Madu

called on all Umumba indigenes to come home and invest in the building

and developing the community. The Igwe however pointed out that such development cannot be achieved without the support of the state government. He thanked the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his developmental projects in the state. The Igwe then implored the governor to remember Umumba –Achi with regards to citing of other social amenities.The number one indigene also thanked the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu for his numerous projects he has attracted to the community and implored him to do more.

Also speaking , the vicar Anglican Emmaunuel church, Enugu–Agu, Venerable Ogbuabor stated, “ the laying foundation ceremoney, by the Igwe Godwin Madu today is a testimony is of the support of the Christian community Crusade held for two consecutive years in the market square.

He lauded the Igwe for the approval to hold the Crusade and applauded the

traditional Primister Chief John Obianozie (OkeAzu-Mbaogu) who initiated the crusade.

Also speaking on phone to newsmen ,the Village head, Mr. Leonard Ezeani, listed the

goodies the Igwe has attracted to the community to include Bore hole,

Transformer, Grading of roads , free education to the indigent indigenes and youth

Empowerment programme.

He listed the dignitaries who graced the occasion to include the Traditional Prime mister, Chief John Obianozie, , former commissioner for Rural Development, Enugu State, Dr. Erice Oluedo.

Others are Nze Theo Onyekwere , Rev Chinaekeokwu, special adviser to the Igwe on Scurity Matters ,CSP Romanus Chukwu, the Assistant Parish Priest of St Theresa Catholic Church, Rev Fr, Ifeanyi Ugwu and President General , Mr. Benedeth Onuabuchi.

Stories by Simon Ugwu