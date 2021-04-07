Community begs Bauchi government to construct bridges linking them with Plateau

Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Communities of Gum-Gagdi in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas of Bauchi have appealed to Governor Bala Mohammed of the state to include them in his administration’s ongoing massive infrastructural development across the state.

Some members of the communities who spoke to our correspondent during a one-day roads maintenance exercise, pleaded with the state government to help them construct some roads and bridges that link their communities with the neighbouring Plateau state.

The residents of the communities who are also yearning for basic amenities like healthcare centers made the plea yesterday when they trooped in their hundreds to embark on road maintenance exercise.

They commended Governor Bala Mohammed for initiating laudable projects and programs that are geared towards improving the living standard of the people of Bauchi state, particularly rural dwellers.

According to them, the roads and bridges when constructed will ameliorate the transportation hardship they have been facing over the years.

While speaking, the chairman of Gum-Gagdi Youth Development Association, Mr. Ramanu Biwar, who addressed youths that turnout for the exercise said, people of the area have suffered for long due to lack of accessible roads.

He expressed confidence that the state government under Governor Bala Mohammed will look into their plights with a view to providing a lasting solution.

“Considering the difficulty being faced by our people, especially during the rainy season, members of the association have resolved to embark on the self-help project on some of the major roads that connect us with other communities”, he said.

According to him, “the road is linking Bauchi and Plateau states and the people living in these areas are predominantly agrarians who always find it difficult to get access to markets and hospital during rainy seasons”.

On his part, Reverend Doctor Shua’ibu Byal who also took part in the exercise while commending the youths for their foresight urged them to maintain the tempo.

Reverend Byal who appealed to the government and private organizations to help construct a bridge that will link people of Gagdi, Gum, Dull Burga, and Wurnu Gwammadaji, opined that by so doing, it will open up those areas as well as ease their transportation hardship, especially during the rainy season.

He further explained that, as a result of the poor road networks, many people have lost their lives during emergency cases, especially women during childbirth.

Reverend Byal urged sons and daughters of the area to continue to support the present administration in the state and join hands with private organizations in order to have the bridges that connect them with their neighbouring communities constructed.

In his remark, Hon, Saminu Aminu (Danmaliki) while thanking the youths for the initiative, said if such unity sustained, dividends of democracy will come to the area.