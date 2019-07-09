Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

Impressed by the newly constructed roads in different parts of Akwa Ibom state by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), residents of many communities and motorists in the state have expressed joy and satisfaction over the development.

Speaking to newsmen in Uyo, a community leader in Ekamba Nsukara, Dr. Felicia Beulah, said that the NDDC came as a saviour to reconstruct the failed sections of the Apostolic Church Road, thereby, rescuing the people from many years of pains and discomfort caused by the deplorable state of the road.

She said: “Before the NDDC intervened, the roads in our community were quite bad and we were basically using only a narrow pathway as the main road was virtually impassable.

The NDDC made a very significant improvement on the road and today, we can drive in with our cars.”

Another resident, Ifiok Udoh, said that before now the road was in a very deplorable condition, adding that “it was an eyesore; we thank God and the NDDC for coming to our rescue. We are now enjoying the road.”

The Project Manager, Modestus Aruma, said that the road has impacted positively on the socio-economic lives of the residents of the area and stated that the internal roads have improved the living conditions of the people and made access in and out of the community convenient.

Speaking at the site of another project at the main entrance to the permanent site of the University of Uyo, a student leader, Monday John, applauded the NDDC, for completing the construction of the dual carriageway and installing street lights at the entrance into the main campus of the university.

He said: “We are grateful to the NDDC for building this beautiful road and complementing it with a solar-powered street light which has changed the outlook of the university at night and enhanced security on our campus.”