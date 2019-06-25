Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

National Coordinator, Committee for Democratic Governance (CDG), Comrade Imalah Ugochanum says Prof. Yakubu Mahmood should resign or be disgraced out of office over the alleged irregularities that trailed the 2019 general elections.

National Coordinator, Committee for Democratic Governance, Comrade Ugochanum speaking with journalists in Asaba on Tuesday, said the INEC chairman conducted the worst elections in the history of democracy in Nigeria.

“Going by the recent development, we wonder what Prof. Mahmood is still doing as chairman when the shoddy electoral process he supervised has been discredited locally and globally?

“This is the worst elections that have ever been conducted in the history of Nigeria; the election was marred by manipulations by the electoral body even in the face of visible and logical evidence.

“The conduct of the Mahmood- led INEC before the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal in which INEC denied deploying the technological transmission of results (electronic servers) which the electoral commission budgeted and got the facilities installed has shown that Prof. Mahmood has no business remaining as chairman,” Ugochanum said.

He alleged that Prof. Mahmood has been parading himself as chairman of an agency that was induced financially and under whose watch over 150 voters were slaughtered by political thugs and supporters of the ruling party.

“CDG is in agreement with the conclusions of the election observations made by the EU election monitoring team that watched the 2019 polls to the extent that the report highlighted the state sponsored violence that marred the polls and the lack of transparency by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” he said

He called for the immediate resignation of Prof. Mahmood as INEC chairman, saying that the truth no matter how long it’s suppressed will be known.