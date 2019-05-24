Commissioner urges media practitioners to promote state positively

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah has called on the staff of the ministry of information and the state -owned media houses to redouble their efforts in the dissemination of information of government programmes and activities.

Chief Ukah made the call during the delegate conference of the state chapter of the National Union of Printing, Publishing and Paper Product Workers in Asaba.

The commissioner who was represented by the Director of Information, Paul Osahor said that the staff should reciprocate the government’s gesture in the release of funds for the purchase and reactivation of equipment for the media houses.

According to Ukah, the state government has reactivated the Government Printing Press, preparatory for full commercialisation, stressing that the Government Printing Press has now been put in a position to print all government documents and the Pointer Newspapers titles.

On Delta Broadcasting Service, Warri and Asaba, Ukah announced that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the release of over N200 million for the purchase of modern equipment to improve the operations of the two state -owned electronic media organs.

He said that government will embark on the training of staff, especially the engineering and editorial staff to improve their skills in the handling of operational equipment.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Labour and Servicom, Comrade Jonathen Ojobu, reiterated the state government’s preparedness to continue to work with labour unions in the state for the overall growth and development of the state.

He called on labour leaders to always explore dialogue and negotiations in handling workers issues with government.