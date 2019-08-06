Nosa Akenzua, Asaba



Delta state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu has pledged his resolve to reposition the three state media outfits to meet modern realities.

The three media outfits are Delta Radio and Television, Warri (DRTV), Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Asaba and Delta State Publishing and Printing Company Limited (The Pointer Newspapers).

The commissioner gave the assurance of his commitment after inspecting the stations in Warri and Asaba. He said that repositioning the outfits was part of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s desire to build a stronger Delta state.

According to him, the challenges in terms of content, personnel training, obsolete equipment and dilapidated buildings will be addressed in due course.

“There is need for a reorientation of staff to ensure that they key into our drive to re-event our state-owned broadcast outfits to compete effectively with other stations.

“My visit today is to have a firsthand knowledge of the issues affecting your operations with a view to finding a sustainable solution to the challenges. We have identified the challenges facing the stations and we will do our part as a government to rebrand the stations for the benefit of our people who deserve better.

“As state broadcast stations, we should be well equipped and positioned to report appropriately the giant strides being recorded by the state government.

“You know our governor is referred to as the Road Master and Sports Master because of the giant strides he recorded in those sectors, that is what we intend to reenact here as the Broadcast Master.

“We will start by changing mindset of our staff members because I’m impressed with the quality of people I met today. We need them to tell the world the story of the revolution in terms of infrastructure across the length and breadth of the state,” Aniagwu said.

The chief executive officers of the media outfits appreciated the commissioner for the visit, assuring him of the cooperation of the management and staff members toward the rebranding of the stations and newspaper.