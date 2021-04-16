Comedian Woli Arole weds — Daily Times Nigeria

By Mutiat Alli

What started out as quiet wedding plans because of the covid regulations soon ballooned out of proportion.

Speaking to Woli Arole about his wedding to his wife, Arole said, we were supposed to get married last year in the middle of the pandemic but we moved dates because of the lockdown.

As Lagos opened up gradually towards the end of last year, we reactivated plans to be as simple as possible.

As the dates got closer I was worried about crowd control and didn’t want to be in the news for breaking the law, venues were confirmed last minute.

A lot of my friends and colleagues were not in the know because it will be difficult to accommodate people with the law demanding events run at half capacity.

On why the guests were minimal, Arole said “I am also not unaware of my relationship with several people who have supported me one way or another over years and who would have wanted to share the joyous occasion with me.

However the new normal prevented that from happening.

Thus it was important not to run afoul of the law as we all come to terms of living in these present times.