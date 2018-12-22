Comedian Woli Arole Debut movie ‘The Call’ gets cinema release date

Like this: Like Loading...

Nigerians are forced to ask, is Popular comedian Woli Arole at it again with his new cinema movie production “THE CALL” especially since his career as comedian, skit maker, brand influencer and actor can all severe as a testimony to his creativity Most surprising are those Woli Arole and his crew have involved in this movie, with the likes of FilmOne as distributor, James Abinibi as director, Felix Ologede as producer. Shockingly this comical genius Woli Arole is shape heading the cast list in his THE CALL movie and has enlisted the likes of actors like Afeez Oyetoro(saka), Segun Arinze, Kelvin Ikeduba, Yinka Quadri, Samuel Ajibola (spiff) and Etinosa Idemudia and even went as far as involving his biological mother as known as Mama Arole Already Woli Arole is one of Nigeria’s youngest movie producers and might just become the executive producer to one of the highest selling movies in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Still with the taste of Woli Aroles comical master class in the mouth of Nigerians, we would be watching From 4th of January 2019 in cinemas across the nation to experience the most anticipated movie of 2019.