Comedian Woli Arole Debut movie ‘The Call’ gets cinema release date
Nigerians are forced to ask, is Popular comedian Woli Arole at it again with his new cinema movie production “THE CALL” especially since his career as comedian, skit maker, brand influencer and actor can all severe as a testimony to his creativity Most surprising are those Woli Arole and his crew have involved in this movie, with the likes of FilmOne as distributor, James Abinibi as director, Felix Ologede as producer. Shockingly this comical genius Woli Arole is shape heading the cast list in his THE CALL movie and has enlisted the likes of actors like Afeez Oyetoro(saka), Segun Arinze, Kelvin Ikeduba, Yinka Quadri, Samuel Ajibola (spiff) and Etinosa Idemudia and even went as far as involving his biological mother as known as Mama Arole Already Woli Arole is one of Nigeria’s youngest movie producers and might just become the executive producer to one of the highest selling movies in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Still with the taste of Woli Aroles comical master class in the mouth of Nigerians, we would be watching From 4th of January 2019 in cinemas across the nation to experience the most anticipated movie of 2019.
More from NewsMore posts in News »
- “We are going to up the ante a few notches from what you are used to” – Burna Boy Speaks of Upcoming Concert ‘Burna Live’“We are going to up the ante a few notches from what you are used to” – Burna Boy Speaks of Upcoming Concert ‘Burna Live’
- Tiwa Savage, Kiss Daniel, Davido, Burna Boy others top DailyTimes Biggest Artists of 2018
- Kebbi Meyyiti Allah endorses Buhari/Bagudu for second term
- Few weeks after Abuja’s seizure: EFCC intercepts another $2.8m cash at Enugu Airport
Be First to Comment