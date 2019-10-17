It has been an interesting journey for the comedian, Usiaphe Kevin, popularly known as Whale Mouth who moved from his Ughelli village to the city of Lagos.

Whalemouth sets to celebrate his 10th year in Lagos and 15 years as a stand-up comedian in Nigeria. For many who know him, it is quite impossible for you to listen to his joke and not laugh till your belly hurt.

Whalemouth has graced so many events in his career and everytime he stepped on that stage, he did justice and delivered jokes like the natural that he is and he has been doing that for a decade.

To celebrate his 15 years on stage as a standup comedian, Whalemouth is set to headline his show which he tagged #THEJOURNEYTOLAGOS reminiscing on his journey so far in last decade as a comedian in Warri to coming to Lagos, the entertainment capital; of Nigeria.

The Journey to Lagos set to hold on the 10th of November, 2019 at Balmoral Conventional Centre, Federal Palace Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos will feature lots of top-rated entertainers in the comedy and music industry promises to be a very entertaining evening to be remembered for a long time which will also be his 3rd annual sold out concert.