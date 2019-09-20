…As Ali Baba, Kennyblaq, Woli Agba, Akpororo, others join line-up

Lafup has announced details of his new show “IBADAN TO THE WORLD” coming up on Independence Day at Terra Kulture, Lagos Island.

The comedian/compere is bringing captivating stories of his recent tour of different continents to the stage on October 1st 2019.

Lafup, who started his comedy career as an undergraduate at the University of Ibadan, said the title of his upcoming show is inspired by his humble beginning in the ancient city of Ibadan.

Lafup has organised and hosted high profile events in Nigeria and other parts of the world and for him; every place he’s visited comes with a unique experience.

Ibadan to the world has a lineup of heavyweights and most entertaining comedians with the likes of Ali Baba, Akpororo, Woli Agba& Dele, Kennyblaq, Bash, Shete, and SLK Comedy to mention but few.

The comedian who’s earned a name “laugh of the party” says he’s bringing new, refreshing materials to thrill the audience.

The tickets for the show are available at Terra Kulture bookshop, Farm city, Ogudu and several online platforms.