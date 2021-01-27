Comedian Basketmouth shares journey to greatness story

“I couldn’t afford show tickets, so my friends will buy them for me.”

The above were the words of two-time brand ambassador for Malta Guinness Basket Mouth while sharing his journey to greatness story.

Malta Guinness Africa’s No. 1 premium non-alcoholic, adult, malt drink, is still in a celebratory mood as they continue to air its Journey to Greatness Series.

One of its exciting activations to showcase core brand values by spreading goodness, energy, and fuelling the CAN-Do spirit of Nigerians. A 6-part Journey to Greatness series tells the stories of inspiring Nigerians who have defied odds and excelled in their chosen fields.

The Series spotlights the career journey of these talented individuals and highlights them telling their stories of trials and truths as well as the significant role Malta Guinness played in their growth, development and career.

The fifth episode features Bright Okpocha also known as Basket Mouth who shared a chronological story of how he started as a comedian to where he is right now, holding, Comedian, Actor, Producer, Brand Ambassador etc. under his belt.

His inspiring story where he said “I couldn’t afford show tickets, so my friends will buy them for me”, “ I always knew I had greatness in me” and a lot more inspiring notes, will motivate you to believe in hard work and consistency as well as the need to create opportunities for other people and lift them up.

His latest work Papa Benji has been the talk of the town for months now. Basket Mouth is one of the few treasures we have in Nigeria and we look forward to more gratifying news.

Basket Mouth’s unique Journey to Greatness follows stories from; actress, Chy Nwakanma; Malta KOB Challenge winners, Tope Olowoniyan and Jide Onyegbile; multi-talented creative, Toyosi Opanubi; and Comedian Xtreme.

For three decades, Malta Guinness has celebrated Nigerian creatives and Malta Journey To Greatness is the brand’s token of gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our incredible journey.

With the series, the brand hope to renew its commitment to celebrating Nigerians and sharing goodness with our consumers.