Columnist: The quintessential Sam — Daily Times Nigeria

By Ahmed Mora

Major General (Rtd)Muhammadu Buhari would not be contesting, and we left it at that.

From my days as the Director of Pharmaceutical Services in the Kaduna State Government in 1990, I was given official accomodation at house No 8, Sokoto Road, GRA, Kaduna and I stayed for twenty six (26)years until 2016.

Most Sundays ,especially from 1995 to 1997, Kakaki would come to my house after his Sunday Service and would stay with us discussing everything under the sun,have lunch together ,and he’ll later take his leave till next week.

In 1997 ,I was appointed the M.D. and CEO of the Kaduna State Government -owned Zaria Pharmaceutical Company( ZPC )Ltd (manufacturer of ZARINJECT disposable syringes and needles ) in Dakache Industrial,Area, Zaria and he started LEADERSHIP CONFIDENTIAL Magazine around that time and would always send his trusted staff, Mr.Nnamdi to bring copies to me in ZPC.

He later indicated that he would want those interested to subscribe to ensure steady deliveries of the Magazine.

I gave out my personal cheque.I had even forgotten about it when after some months I received notification to the effect that the arrangement could not begin on the stated date and that my cheque was being returned,but if I was still interested in the arrangement, I could revalidate and return the cheque.

I was deeply moved by that show of transparency and accountability, but then ,that was Kakaki.

I cannot remember the number of times I had invited him to events that required donations of money and the Kakaki had never turned me down.

Whether events of Pharmaceutical Association of Nigerian Students (PANS)(ABU Chapter),where I am the Grand Patron, or the Pharm.D.S.Wali, FPSN Book Project Committee ,he was always there.

Since 1985, the Pharm D.S.Wali FPSN Book Project Committee initiated annual lectures in honour of Pharm Dahiru Suleiman Wali of blessed memory and in each of these years the Kakaki had provided two full page advertisements at no cost to the Committee.

The Ahmadu Bello University Pharmacy Alumni Association (ABUPAA )established in 1994 have had several AGM and Homecomings and the Kakaki had always advertised inviting members to the events at no cost.

The father of Pharmaceutical Sciences in ABU, Zaria and foundation Dean of the Faculty in ABU, Zaria, Professor Gabriel Osuide has been the father of the ABUPAA too and we had placed birthday anniversary advertisements at the 80th, 83rd, 85th and this year the 86th birthday good wishes for Prof, and the Kakaki would always direct for the publication at no cost.

He was so devoted and fully supportive of anything to do with the pharmacy profession that at times I was shy to ask.

The highly analytical and cerebral mind of Kakaki was phenomenal.

He analysed issues objectively and saying what he meant and meaning what he said.With the Kakaki,there was no middle of the road!No hypocrisy.

It was yes,as yes,and no,as no!. That was quintessential Kakaki. I received many calls and text messages over the last eighteen hours since his passing away was announced and I am still to come to terms with the fact that Kakaki is no more.

From God we came and to Him we would return ,which in Islam we are expected to accept,as God knows best.

Kakaki was a devout Christian who fully respected many of us his Muslim friends and associates and we reciprocated in a like manner.

His family, friends and associates would surely miss him;the pharmacy world,the media would miss him the most. May his gentle soul rest in peace, Amin