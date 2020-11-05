Columnist: Social media, propaganda and public opinion (II)

By Fassy Yusuf

Public opinion is the aggregate of individual attitudes or beliefs held by the people in the society especially through interaction and information fed by mainstream media and now largely by social media.

In the case of the social media, social media influencers (SMIs) are moulding and shaping public opinion for and against the government, and in the mobilisation of the protesters.

Public opinion can, therefore, be the complex collection of opinions of many different people and the sum of all their views through interaction and through the media, especially social media.

It is subject to a variety of influences that form and modify its view on virtually every phase of our life.

It is pathetic that the riots, looting, carnage, massive destruction, and the confusion that followed the #EndSARS protests were largely orchestrated by the social media and public opinion that government was insensitive and hoarding palliative commodities Bernays (1928) referred to the technique of influencing public opinion as “the psychology of public persuasion.”

Through its application, the leader, innovator or special pleader for new ideas or project/ programme is able to bring about changes in public opinion that will make for the acceptance of the new ideas (protests, doctrines, beliefs and habits through the manipulation of the public mind (p. 959).

Public opinion is manipulated for various reasons. These can be political, economic, religious, social, cultural, etc.

There are variations in the way it is defined, reflecting in large measure the different perspectives from which scholars have approached the subject.

Contrasting understandings of public opinion have taken shape over the centuries, especially as new methods of measuring public opinion have been applied to politics, commerce, religion, and social activism.

Nearly all scholars of public opinion, regardless of the way they may define it, agree that, in order for a phenomenon to count as public opinion, there must be at least four conditions precedent: (1) there must be an issue, (2) there must be a significant number of individuals who express opinions on the issue, (3) there must be some kind of a consensus among at least some of these opinions, and (4) this consensus must directly or indirectly exert influence.

The recent protests testify to this. Even in Lekki where the military was said to have intervened on demand or not, social media played a significant role in shaping public opinion against the intervention of the military.

In contrast to scholars, those who aim to influence public opinion are less concerned with theoretical issues than with the practical problem of shaping the opinions of specified “publics,” such as youths, employees, politicians, stockholders, neighbourhood associations, or any other group whose actions may affect the operations, activities or fortunes of the government, a client or a stakeholder.

Politicians and publicists, for example, seek ways to influence voting and purchasing decisions, respectively—hence their wish to determine any attitudes and opinions that may affect the desired behaviour.

It is often the case that opinions expressed in public differ from those expressed in private.

Some views—even though widely shared—may not be expressed at all. Thus, in a totalitarian state, a great many people may be opposed to the government but may fear to express their attitudes even to their families and friends.

In such cases, an anti-government public opinion necessarily fails to develop (“Public Opinion,” 2012).

However, in a democracy, freedom of speech and association are largely allowed subject to adherence to the laws of the land.

But we need to be circumspect on how the social media moulds public opinion as some, if not most of the information dished out are fallacious, unverifiable, distorted, misinformation, disinformation, halftruths, and propaganda.

How many people actually form opinions on a given issue, as well as what sorts of opinions they form, depends partly on their immediate situations, partly on the influence of social media, socio-environmental factors, and partly on their pre-existing knowledge, attitudes, and values.

Because attitudes and values play such a crucial role in the development of public opinion, scholars of the subject are naturally interested in these phenomena, as well as in ways to assess their variability and intensity.

The nefarious activities of some social media influencers require scrutiny.

The major instrument for influencing public opinion is propaganda using the mass media (especially, the social media).

Propaganda was used by each of the nations in World War 1 as a way of justifying involvement in the war to their own populace.

During the war, Britain used propaganda to recruit men, urge wartime thrift, seek for funds from the general public through subscription to various war bond schemes, boost the morale of several millions at home and on the battlefield and to unify the citizens at home and at war.

Propaganda was not just about finding recruits; it was designed to make people believe in certain ideas and viewpoints and to think in specific ways.

Negative propaganda, the propaganda of mockery, hatred, and fear, was a powerful tool in the arsenal of patriotic forces on both the Allied and Central sides in World War One.

Its function was to belittle and mock the target, opponent, or enemy, thereby diminishing them as well as rallying support. It elevates the mood of the recipient as laughter is the best medicine.

This type of propaganda serves to make the target seem ridiculous and therefore less threatening.

The situation between the United States of America and China in their relations is largely dominated by propaganda and public opinion.

The various tribal groups or separatist movements in the country are mastering propaganda techniques to advance their missions.

Despicable as it was, IPOB used social media to worsen the recent protests that culminated into riots, arson, carnage, massive destruction, and looting.

Apart from propaganda to influence public opinion through the social media, other factors cumulatively influence public opinion in our country like in most other climes.

In particular, the feelings and the perception the people or masses get about the economy, the polity, the general environment, leaders, and governance, etc.

lead to the formation of public opinion. Public opinion may be in favour or against the government.

We may ask ourselves, what is the public opinion on each of the following issues? • Are Nigerians poor?

• How many youths think they are materially worse off than their parents?

• Are the rates of persistent hunger higher than most other countries in Africa?

• More than other Africans, are Nigerian youths prone to hold government accountable for individual welfare?

• What are the most important priorities for government- security of lives and property, economy, employment, food security, health, education, etc.?

• How do we rate our government in the management of COVID-19 pandemic?

• Are the citizens losing faith in democracy?

• What can be done to ensure the sustainability of democracy?

• What role is our youth playing in political violence?

• Are our youths ready to lead the country?

• Are our leaders transparent, accountable, and responsive?

• Is it restructuring or true federalism that is needed in the country?

• Is federal character a curse or a blessing?

• Is the present administration doing enough to ensure the turnaround, recovery, and growth of the economy?

• Is the government doing enough to convince our youths, nay Nigerians of its commitment to national rebirth, and regeneration?

• Is government doing enough to eradicate or at least, curb systemic corruption?

• Do we have transparency, accountability, probity, and egalitarianism in our body polity?

Public opinion generally, consists of the desires, wants and thinking of most of our country men and women as democracy requires public opinion to thrive.

Public opinion guides government action, influences public policy, and gives feedback to our leaders.

Government inability to take public opinion into consideration in its dealings is often the cause of crises in the polity.

READ ALSO: Columnist: ASUU: It’s time to focus on members’ welfare!

Of course, once there is a crisis, propaganda becomes inevitable and the vehicle for this is Social media.

Henceforth, government should engage the citizens on issues that affect or likely to affect their existence on a regularly basis.

Responsiveness, speed of decision making, proactivity, trust, and patriotism are needed.

Finally, rather than regulating social media (which is herculean), government should strive toward constructive engagement with our youths on its usage, abusage, and misuse.

The ubiquitous phenomenon should help the society to advance and not to be used as an instrument for propaganda and achieving negative public opinion.