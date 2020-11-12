Columnist: Corporate Governance and role of the Media

By Fassy Yusuf

Corporate governance is all about adherence to processes, procedures, and ethical standards in the management of our resources.

The lack of good corporate governance has been the bane of the country’s economy nay polity.

Most nations have built strong institutions to ensure not only their survival but have laws guiding the operationalisation of good corporate governance in most of their dealings.

Good corporate governance can only thrive where there is sustainability of processes, procedures, ethical standards, and adherence to the rule of law.

Partly due to the pressure on the federal government to ensure the institutionalisation of good corporate governance within the economy and to eliminate the lack of transparency, absence of accountability, the issue of probity, bottlenecks, bureaucracy and other issues threatening our goal and development, the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria came up with the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance (NCCG).

A good corporate governance system ensures that the management of an entity considers the best interest of everyone; helps organisations deliver long-term corporate success and economic growth; improves control over management and information systems such as security or risk management, etc.

It is about having the correct policies and procedures in place.

It is also about maintaining a culture where good relationships between stakeholders provide positive contributions to the long-term goals of the organisation (Safetrac).

Generally, there are 4 P’s of corporate governance, namely: People, Purpose, Process and Performance.

They are the guiding philosophies behind why governance exists and how it operates.

A look at these 4 P’s would give us a better insight into this complex beast that should uplift our nation if pursued. As in every endeavour, human being is the most critical factor.

Therefore, People come first in the 4 P’s as people exist on every side of any equation.

People are presidents, governors, legislators, judges, lawyers, law enforcement agents, company founders, the board of a company, the stakeholders, consumers, and impartial observers.

They are the organisers who determine a purpose to work towards, develop a consistent process to achieve it, evaluate their performance outcomes to grow themselves and others as people.

The whole process of corporate governance is cyclical, but it has to start with people.

People make and mar organisations. After People, Purpose is the next step as every aspect of governance exists ‘for’ a purpose and to ‘achieve’ a purpose- good corporate governance.

The ‘for’ is the guiding principles of the organisation, that is, their mission statement. Consequently, every aspect of an organisation policies and projects must exist to further this agenda.

The word ‘achieve’ is the small step on the road to completing that large goal.

Every minute detail is a desideratum in corporate governance as it contributes to making the operations effective at achieving its stated purpose.

It must be emphasised that governance is the Process by which people achieve the organisation’s purpose, and that process is developed by analysing performance.

Processes are refined over time in order to consistently achieve their purpose, and it is always smart to take a critical eye to governance processes. For organisational processes to function, all hands must be on deck.

The last aspect is Performance. Performance analysis is a key skill in any organisation. It calls for the ability to look at the results of a process and determine whether it was successful or successful enough, and then apply these findings to the rest of the organisation.

To determine if an organisation is performing, we need to take a critical eye to the governance structure.

The point must be made that the basic purpose of corporate governance is to monitor those parties or constituents within an organisation which control the resources owned by investors or the entire entity or country.

The fundamental aim or primary objective of sound corporate governance is to contribute to improved corporate (organisational or country or state) performance and accountability in creating long-term shareholder or citizen value.

Sections 11c and 51c of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act confer upon the Council, the powers to ensure good corporate governance practices in the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy and to issue the code of corporate governance and guidelines.

The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018 was approved by the Council pursuant to this authority and commended to the Minister for issuance in accordance with Section 73 of the Act. Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity.

In response to challenges in their respective sectors, several industry regulators developed corporate governance codes for companies operating in their sectors.

They include: Code of Corporate Governance for the Telecommunication Industry 2016, issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (replaced 2014 NCC Code); Code of Corporate Governance for Banks and Discount Houses in Nigeria 2014 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (replaced 2006 CBN Code); Code of Corporate Governance for Public Companies in Nigeria 2011 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (replaced 2003 SEC Code); Code of Good Corporate Governance for Insurance Industry in Nigeria 2009 issued by the National Insurance Commission; and Code of Corporate Governance for Licensed Pension Fund Operators 2008 issued by the National Pension Commission.

The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018 seeks to institutionalise corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies.

The Code is also to promote public awareness of essential corporate values and ethical practices that will enhance the integrity of the national environment.

By institutionalising high corporate governance standards, the Code will rebuild public trust and confidence in the Nigerian economy, thus facilitating increased trade and investment.

Companies with effective boards and competent management that act with integrity and that are engaged with shareholders and other stakeholders are better placed to achieve their business goals and contribute positively to society.

In such professionally managed organisations, the interests of the Board and management are aligned with those of the shareholders and other stakeholders.

By adhering to the principles articulated in this Code, companies will demonstrate a commitment to good governance practices and increase their levels of transparency, trust, and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code is aimed at companies of varying sizes and complexities across industries. Consequently, flexibility – the ability to apply the Code in a wide range of circumstances, and scalability – the ability to apply to companies of differing sizes, are of utmost importance for successful implementation.

Accordingly, the Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt.

Where so required, companies should adopt the “Apply and Explain” approach in reporting on compliance with this Code.

The ‘Apply and Explain’ approach which assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied.

This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a ‘box ticking’ exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes.

Although the Code recommends practices to enable companies to apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs.

The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

The implementation of this Code is monitored by the FRC through the sectoral regulators and registered exchanges who are empowered to impose appropriate sanctions based on the specific deviation noted and the company in question.

Additionally, the FRC conducts reviews on the implementation of the Code where deviations from the Code recur.

Other monitoring mechanisms adopted by the FRC are based on its review of the level of implementation of the Code.

In consonance with the relevant regulatory agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Council subsequently issues corporate governance guidelines to assist implementation as may be required to respond to prudential considerations in different sectors of the economy.

The Code consists of seven (7) parts and twenty-eight (28) principles together with practices recommended by the Code for the implementation of each principle.

If these principles are employed faithfully, by those in authorities, governmental or business, Nigeria would be a better environment to operate.

The recent protests and the eventual riots, vandalisation and looting of public and private properties, and the carnage would not have been.

Corporate governance is under reported in Nigeria.

The media as the Fourth Estate of the Realm has a fundamental role to play in bringing to the fore the importance and desirability of institutionalising good corporate governance within the polity and the business environment.

To paraphrase The Farm House Dialogue (one of the programmes of the Africa Leadership Forum), the following are decipherable as the role of the media in good corporate governance:

1) To convey information to the people with a view to letting them know how good corporate governance is being executed by organisation generally, especially by those covered under the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance.

2) To act as purveyors of corporate governance news and issues.

3) To provide analyses on corporate governance issues/ matter as would enable the people to secure an adequate understanding and background to corporate governance issues/matters.

4) To assist in the articulation and pursuit of good corporate governance interest;

5) To help strengthen the economic and social fabrics of the society.

6) To provide informed criticisms and viable alternatives on corporate governance matters.

7) To monitor the performance of companies/ organisations with a view to preventing their deviation from clearly stated guidelines provided by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

8) To serve as a medium and catalyst for transmitting knowledge and for educating the country on corporate governance issues.

9) To function as an agent of change and educate the country on global best business practices.

10) To assist in setting an agenda of priorities in corporate management and economic development of the nation.

11) To work harmoniously with the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria for the delivery of strategic and tactical good corporate services to the nation.

Indeed, it is expedient to state here the 10 principles that define Journalism (the Media).

These are: Journalism‘s first obligation is to the truth; Journalism’s first loyalty is to citizens.; Journalism’s essence is a discipline of verification (fact checking);Practitioners must maintain independence from those they cover; Journalism must serve as an independent monitor of the corporate world (surveillance role); Journalism must provide a forum for cross fertilisation of ideas on CG (social responsibility theory- Hutchins’s Commission); Journalists must strive to make significant stories in corporate governance interesting and relevant; Journalists must keep CG news comprehensive and proportional.; Journalists covering CG beat must be allowed to exercise their personal conscience (press freedom and liberty); and, Citizens rights and responsibilities must be recognised in CG news gathering and dissemination ( according to Kovach & Rosenstiel’s The Elements of Journalism).

The media must take on its role as the conscience of the nation and purveyors of news by reporting corporate governance issues in the public and private sectors of the country.

The 15-point ethics for the Nigerian journalists and the social media ethics including accuracy, impartiality, fairness, non-offensive publications, integrity, credibility, respect for privacy, non-plagiarism, eschewing undue sensationalism, and respecting the laws of the land should be held sacrosanct. The future of this country depends largely on the media. We can make or mar the society.