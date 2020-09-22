Collapsed school building won’t affect exams — Excel headteacher

The headteacher of Excel College, Ejigbo in Lagos State, Kehinde Oke, has said the collapsed wing of the school building will not affect the National Examination Council (NECO) examinations.

She described the incident as unfortunate but thanked God no life was lost.

“First, we are grateful to God that no life was lost. Much as it is natural to feel the pain of such a loss in infrastructure, we give glory to God because we lost no student, staff or anybody at the end of the day.

“We want to assure our parents and students that we have taken the development in good faith and working hard to mitigate its effects on resumption, especially the remainder of the SS3 final examinations in the coming weeks.

‘’We are arranging facilities where the students will sit for the examinations. Parents and students have nothing to fear. We shall inform relevant authorities of our plans and actions. The students are guaranteed the traditional quality environment for the examinations.’’

Daily Times Nigeria gathered that the building collapsed hat two days before the resumption of schools in Lagos.

Providing update about the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the building collapsed on Saturday morning due to “visible distress.”

The Lagos State Government earlier announced September 21 as the resumption date for schools in the state, which many preparations ongoing ahead of resumption during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to LASEMA, the building which collapsed at about 8:15 a.m. is part of a twin three-storey building housing the school.