Minister-designate and former Governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola has hinged the leadership woes in Nigeria on the lack of values at the family.

Aregbesola spoke at the weekend during the seventh edition of the Youth Leadership Summit organised by the students’ executive of the University of Ilorin. The theme of the summit was: “Team struggle to attain justice.”

He said the country is being misled by misguided, badly groomed and disoriented people due to leadership collapse at the family level, describing leadership at the family level as the most strategic.

According to him, if the head of the nuclear family discharges his responsibility creditably, the country will probably not have many problems and described leadership as the ability to mobilise, motivate and encourage people to do what was good and right.

Aregbesola also enjoined Nigerians to be fair in all their dealings.

In his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, said the summit is to train and widen the horizon of talented, energetic and entrepreneurial youth to take over from the older generation.

Prof. Abdulkareem stated that at the growth rate of 3.2 per cent, Nigeria’s population was projected to hit 289 million by 2050 with more than 60 per cent of this expected to be youth.

He said the country faces a dire future without genuine integrated economic policies that would empower young people and initiate sustained job creation plan in preparation for the demographic overshoot.

The vice-chancellor said that the projected population growth can either pose a major challenge for Nigeria or turn out to be a major opportunity.

He said the nation should be willing to unlock this demographic dividend by empowering the youth to play constructive, unifying and innovative roles in the country’s development process.

Prof. Abdulkareem however, warned the youth against violence in the quest to fight oppression, but focus on the weaponry of the mind which includes education.

He also advised them to shun frivolities, saying the business of leadership is serious and requires adequate attention to matters of the state.

A journal, “The Erudite” was launched in honour of Aregbesola at the occasion while some personalities, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and a health specialist with the World Bank, Dr. Michael Olugbile were bestowed with awards.

Lagos to demolish structures near pipelines in Ijegun

Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

The Lagos state government is adopting a new security measure which will tighten the noose on criminals engaging in pipeline vandalism and kidnapping.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the weekend held a close-door meeting with the commanders of all security formations in the state to review the strategy being adopted to strengthen security across the state.

After the meeting, the governor told reporters that he received routine briefing from the security chiefs, but gave a hint of an imminent security operation that will be targeted at curbing crime around the waterways and valuable government assets in the state.

Sanwo-Olu specifically, said there would be renewed assault against oil thieves and those aiding pipeline vandals.

The new measure, the governor said, would lead to the demolition of some residential buildings and structures built close to oil pipelines to protect the lives of innocent residents.

He said: “We just finished our regular security meeting and I am reiterating our assurance to residents that all security operatives in the state are well motivated to ensure security of lives and property. We have reviewed current security situation in the state. This has helped us to further re-energise our strategy that will make our state safe, secure for living and business.

“There are other strategies that will be coming up, but we have formulated our strategy on the areas of priority that we need to tackle. We are getting reports of possible threats around our waterways and government’s assets across the state. We are ready to tackle these security challenges and all logistics will be put in place as required.

“Another priority is the incident around pipeline vandalism, which unfortunately brought us down last month. It was extensively discussed and we resolved amongst ourselves that we would stop at nothing; we will do everything possible, including engaging the community to give our people assurances.”

The governor disclosed that there aerial surveillance is being conducted in communities hosting oil pipelines, which has revealed connivance between vandals and residents in the areas. He said some properties have been identified as criminals’ hideouts and will be demolished during the operation.

“Part of the things that will be happening is that, some properties will be removed in some locations because we have done aerial surveillance and we have seen people from area shots harbouring illegal jerry-cans and bunkering. We are telling these people that government is coming to remove those structures and destroy the facilities,” the governor added.

He said that attention is being given to other crimes, including armed robbery and traffic offences, especially by motorcycle riders while assuring that his administration would continue to focus on measures that would make the state safe for business and living.

Security chiefs at the meeting include the Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore Sunday Makinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police in -charge of Operations, Lagos state Police Command, Alli Muhammed, Commander of 9 Brigade, Brigadier-General Etsu Indagi and Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu.

Briefs:

Delta installs instrument landing system at Asaba airport

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

As part of its efforts to upgrade the Asaba International Airport, the Delta state government has announced the successful installation of the instrument landing system at the airport.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, stated this in a statement at the weekend in Asaba, the state capital.

He noted that with the successful installation of the instrument landing system, bad weather reports would no longer affect the operations of aircrafts flying into and out of the airport.

Aniagwu assured that once the ongoing installation of the air field lighting systems is completed, the airport would be able to operate at night without hitches in line with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) standards.

“The Asaba International Airport has the capacity to become a major hub for local and international flight operations and we call on the relevant regulatory authorities to give the necessary approvals for the operation of Boeing 777 and other bigger airplanes in and out of the airport,” the commissioner said.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment towards ensuring total upgrade of the airport and make it an aviation hub in the region.