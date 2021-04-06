COAS Celebrates Easter with troops of operation Lafiya Dole

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru has commended the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole battling Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.



Gen Attahiru made the commendation during an easter luncheon organized to the troops of the theatre at the Lt Col BU Umar Sports Complex at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.



The COAS who was represented by the Theatre Commander, Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya assured the troops of his commitment towards ensuring regular training, logistics as well as timely rotation from the frontline as they serve their fatherland.



Celebrating with the troops, the COAS representative was assisted by the Deputy Theatre Commander and other Component Commanders who served lunch to the sick and wounded in action troops.