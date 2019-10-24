A coalition of human rights organisations under the umbrella of Progressive Volunteers (PV), have praised the Lagos State governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu over his initiative on roads through declaration of State of Emergency on the deplorable state of the roads.

The group also described as cheering, the governor’s commitment to pay more than N30, 000 minimum wage to the state workers saying, “all these steps are indications that, “Sanwo-Olu is indeed out to serve the people of the state meritoriously.”

Free education: Kano govt. begins distribution of free uniforms

In a press release signed by its Convener, Comrade Soyoye Ekundayo, the group said Sanwo-Olu was said to be walking his talk by fulfilling his campaign promises made before his assumption of office, stressing that, “the governor therefore deserves our support and understanding for him to succeed.”

According to the statement, a state that accounts for more than 50 per cent of the country’s economy needs good roads to drive economy, stressing that, with zero potholes on Lagos roads, wasting of quality time in traffic jam would be a thing of the past and thus enhance productivity.

On the governor’s willingness to pay more than the N30, 000 minimum wages for the state workers, the group viewed it as cheering news to be celebrated, asserting that, it is part of indications that his love for workers’ welfare remains intact.

“Against this backdrop, the people of the state are therefore enjoined to reciprocate Sanwo-Olu’s good gestures by doubling their support for him to encourage him to do more,” saying, “people’s goodwill is vital ingredients to make government perform maximally .”

The organisation however reminded Lagosians that, “a mega state that has about 20 million populations which is more than the population of several countries around the world, is in the league of Cairo in Egypt and Johannesburg in South Africa that have peculiarity in administration.

“Therefore we have to understand that Lagos as an entity within an entity should have glaring limitations when the issue of solving the state’s problems arises and we as good people should exhibit high sense of understanding,” the group stressed.

The PV, while expressing confidence in Sanwo-Olu’s administration said, “looking at some of the steps he has taken so far, people would agree with us that, if he sustains the tempo, in the next one year, Lagos would have moved higher than the expected level.”

The organisation in conclusion therefore, called for more supports, words of encouragement, useful advice and constructive criticism for the governor to remain more energised to do more for the benefit of the generality of the people.