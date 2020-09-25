Coalition declares October 1 protest against ‘bad governance’

Coalition for Revolution (CORE) has called on all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to come out en masse on October 1 and participate in a massive peaceful protest to demand the reversal of anti-people policies implemented by the Federal Government.

In a signed statement, the group said: “These harsh policies that have bored a burdensome hole into the pockets of the Nigerian people are coming at a time when citizens are recovering from the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, a global health crisis that was also mismanaged by the Buhari’s government further plunging already struggling citizens into deeper financial problems.”

The statement reads: It also comes at a time when there is an unprecedented dictatorial-style crackdown on free speech, dissent, activism, journalism and the right to associate and congregate peacefully and protest.

CORE is therefore mobilising all Nigerians to protest and demand action on the following: The reversal of the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N148 to N151.

An end to state-supervised and approved impunity under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari the sacking of all service chiefs in the country due to their proven incompetence in finding a lasting solution to the Boko Haram insurgency which has claimed and is still claiming the life of Nigerians daily.

Respect for the rule of law, court orders and due process which has been bastardised in a corrupt attempt to silence dissent.

An end to the disappearance of government critics and extra-judicial killings by law enforcement officers who are supposed to protect and serve the Nigerian people.

The release of all political detainees and prisoners of conscience across the country and the dismissal of trumped-up charges levelled against them.

Payment of a living wage and social security benefits to all Nigerians so that they can live a dignified existence.

An end to poorly thought-out foreign loans that would burden and enslave future generations. Swift electoral reform and the introduction of diaspora voting before the 2023 general elections.

Protection of Nigeria’s environmental resources from thieves, poachers and a greater commitment to finding a solution to the climate crisis.

The creation of alternative, cleaner and cheaper sources of electricity for every Nigerian household and business.

That politicians stop frustrating local enterpernurers with draconian taxes and polices as well as foreign investors by demanding corrupt kickbacks or payments for market access.

Respect for all democratic rights to protest, talk freely and criticise this government among other demands.

The immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari for failing the Nigerian people on all his campaign promises and for plunging the nation into chaos.

An end to the killing of all members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the prosecution of all police and military officers fingered in their harassment, The unconditional release of Shiek Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and his wife Zeenat.

An end to the systemic genocide of Christians and killings of other Nigerians in Southern Kaduna, Plateau State, Benue State and Taraba State by the Fulani Militia.

The making of a new constitution that reflects the hopes and aspirations of all Nigerians and the total discarding of the current constitution which enables discrimination, corruption and rights violations.

The abrogation of the Nigerian Senate due to its wasteful nature and complicity in making numerous antipeople policies.

The protests will take place in all 36 states across Nigeria and in the following cities outside the country. London — Trafalgar Square, Charing Cross, London WC2N, 5DN. Sweden — Nigerian Embassy, Tygratan 8, 114 27, Stockholm, Sweden. Netherlands — Nigerian Embassy, Central Station, The Hague. San Francisco — Union Square. New York — Nigeria House, 828 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10017, United States Washington DC — Nigerian Embassy, 3519 International Ct NW, Washington, DC 20008, United States.

READ ALSO: Boycott October 1st events, sit at home to avert killings — IPOB

Canada — Dundas Square, Toronto and Germany — Nigeria Consulate, Frankfurt, Weibfraueunstrabe 12, 60311, Frankfurt/m.

with more locations to be announced soon. All protesters are expected to wear light long-sleeved clothing (with a touch of orange if possible), jean trousers or athleisure wear, running shoes for ease of movement, water, placards bearing inscriptions, and means of identification.

CORE is aware of plans by the Nigerian police to scuttle the protests in some locations and as such advises all protesters to be vigilant at all time and avoid confrontation as this is a peaceful protest.

All participants are also encouraged to bring fully charged mobile devices to record, live-streams and document everything.