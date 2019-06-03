Coach writes off Serena Williams’ chances of winning 2019 French Open

Doosuur Iwambe

Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou had written off her chances of winning this year’s French Open even before she lost to fellow American Sofia Kenin in the third round on Saturday.

Speaking during an interview with broadcaster Eurosport, coach Mouratoglou said; “Honestly, if Serena didn’t lose this one she would probably lose next round, or when the top players would have been the other side of the court.

“Of course it’s a disappointment, but in a way, it had to happen. She knew she had little chance of winning this year’s French Open,” he added.

Williams’ time on the court has been limited to a handful of matches since the Australian Open because of a knee injury.

“First of all, she knew she was not coming to this tournament being prepared the way she wanted to because of the big injury in Miami,” Mouratoglou said.

“For many weeks she was not able to do anything because she had to recover.

“So the time she had to prepare was much too short. She did her best, she really tried hard and she really wanted to compete.

“People who know tennis can well see that from the first round she was not moving well enough to possibly be a winner here,” the coach stated.

Had she won, 10th seed Williams would have faced Australian Ashleigh Barty who is the seeded eighth.

Williams has hinted that she could take a wildcard for one of the Wimbledon warm-up events on the grass.