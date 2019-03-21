CMC: SEC set to address 10-year capital market master plan

Motolani Oseni

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that the First Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting in 2019 has been scheduled to hold in Lagos today.

The apex capital market, among key stakeholders’ will address issues bordering on implementation of the 10-Year Capital Market Master Plan as well as others relating to the capital market and the economy would be discussed and the outcome made known to the media.

The 10-year master plan for the Nigerian capital market which is expected to refocus the market and help double its size over time and grow the economy was unveiled in November 2014.

While the key stakeholders in the capital market will meet on March 21, members of the media would be briefed on March 22 on the outcome of the CMC meeting.

The CMC was mainly established to serve as a medium for exchange of ideas among market stakeholders as well as for feedback to SEC on how to continuously improve market activities and regulation.

It is an industry-wide committee comprising members of the commission, representatives of capital market operators and trade groups and other stakeholders. The CMC meets every quarter to deliberate on various issues affecting the market and other policy matters.

Recall that the Commission has vigorously implemented some initiatives in the Master Plan with the aim of attracting more investors to the market.

Some of the initiatives include direct cash settlement, dematerialization and e-Dividend Registration, as they promote transparency, protect and enhance investors’ confidence in the capital market.

The SEC, therefore, enjoins all shareholders to take advantage of the initiatives introduced in the capital market aimed, primarily, at strengthening the market and accelerating economic