Club Brugge want Taiwo Awoniyi as Wesley Moraes replacement

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Club Brugge are keen to sign on Nigerian Olympic Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, as a replacement for Wesley Moraes ahead of next season.

Awoniyi shone at Royal Excel Mouscron last season as a loanee from Liverpool, scoring 11 goals in 16 appearances, making him Club Brugges’ top target.

But the former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles forward, according to a Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, is eager to play in another league other than Belgium.

The 21 year old is keen on trying his luck in Spain or Germany, the report further revealed.

Awoniyi has featured for German Bundesliga 2 side, FSV Frankfurt, Dutch club, NEC, Gent and Royal Excel Mouscron on loan from Liverpool.