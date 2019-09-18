Club Brugge started the game with pressure and still not willing to reduce pressure level even without succeeding a goal yet, Galatasaray on the other are neither able to get a goal, though fans clamour penalty.

Club brugge has 43% possession and Galatasaray 57%, the game is still a 0-0 match.

The match ended with 42% 58% possession respectively on a 0-0 draw.

Galatasaray now looks in a better chance to recover in extra time and it’s Mariano who makes way as Ozbayrakli comes on to the pitch.

R. Donk joins R. Vormer to get a yellow card.