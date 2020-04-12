Anambra State Chairman of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, has pleaded with Nigerians to imbibe, embrace and emulate sacrificial love of Jesus Christ who paid supreme prize for our salvation and reconciliation with God.

Ezekwueme made the remarks in his Easter message with the theme, ‘Christ died for us’.

He said: “In John 15:13, Christ reiterated his salvaging mission on earth that there is no dearer love than this: to lay down ones life for one’s friend.

“While we are still sinners, during Easter Jesus Christ demonstrated his agape love for us as He died for us to be saved.

“Pertinently this is a period to show, share, think, act and breed love through charity and humanitarian efforts to humanity especially at this period of Covid-19 pandemic ravaging both economic, social and spiritual life of the global community.

“I appeal to all Christians and Nigerians to live above self and think about common good and interest as the greatest and best Easter lesson to all of us.

“As Jesus Christ died for us, we must also be ready and willing to work for good of others, if need be to die for others to be comfortable and happy”.