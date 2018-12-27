CLO charges Ohaneze to apologize to Buhari over declining campaign visit request

The Civil Liberties Organisations (CLO) in Anambra State has charged the Leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo to apologize to President Mohammadu Buhari for declining his request to visit the South East during the 2015 presidential electioneering campaign. The CLO Chairman, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme stated this in Onitsha at the weekend during the inauguration of the Human Rights Liberty Access and Peace Defenders Foundation (HURIJE) and award presentation. He said it was political suicide and great disservice to the Igbo for the former leadership of the apex Igbo organisation to had declined such a request from a presidential candidate. Delivering a paper titled “Your Vote Power to Enthrone Good Governance”, Ezekwueme insisted that the Igbos must be dynamic, tactful, diplomatic, sagacious and patriotic ahead of the general elections. He also asked the Igbo leaders to emulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for demonstrating selflessness, courage, consistent, patriotism and political intelligence and sagacity that brought the Yoruba into political limelight. He said, “The former leadership of Ohaneze committed political suicide and great disservice to the Igbo when they declined Buhari, then presidential candidate of APC’s request to visit them in the cause of 2015 presidential electioneering campaign. “It will be most charitable and step in the right direction if the current leadership of Ohaneze apologizes to Buhari over such absurdity and misbehaviour. “The Igbos must be dynamic, tactful, diplomatic, sagacious and patriotic by emulating the Yoruba that always and almost vote for integrity, transparency and good governance not political parties.” Ezekwueme regretted the prevalent apathy among eligible voters in the South East, calling on those opposed to the forth coming election to rescind their decision for the overall interest of the Igbos. “It is important to note that the race to all elective positions in the country has begun. We must not only take active part, but ensure every eligible voter not only register but vote with his conscience and conviction,” he said. Earlier, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the human rights group, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, expressed displeasure over decline of good governance and right abuses in South East. He said, “We want to state categorically that the governors of the zone have not shown enough political will to provide strong leadership to their respective states. “Basic infrastructure such as good roads, water, poverty alleviation has continued to be a mirage. Crimes and criminality are fast returning to the zone.” The occasion witnessed award presentations to Deputy Director, Public Relations Nigerian Army, Col. Musa Sagir, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed and Deputy Commissioner of Police (SCIID), Bassey Essien.