President of United State of America, President Donald Trump did not appear at the start of the 45th G7 session on climate, holding in Biarritz, France.

According to reports, as the meeting got underway, the seat reserved for Trump was empty, other G7 leaders including Boris Johnson, Shinzo Abe, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel were already present.

Macron began the session jokingly chiding Johnson to come to “order.” He then presented the other leaders with wrist watches made from recycled plastics.

In the lead-up to the G7, Trump’s aides said he wasn’t interested in the climate portions of the summit, believing them a waste of time compared to discussion of the economy.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Trump joined the session late, since cameras were dismissed from the room after a few minutes.