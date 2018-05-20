Climate change: GIFSEP powers school with solar

As part of capacity building of students to address climate change in schools in FCT Abuja, a Non-Government Organization Global Initiative for Food security and Ecosystem Preservation with support of GEF Small Grant Program has provided solar to power four class rooms in Government Secondary School Yaba Abaji Area Council Abuja.

Speaking at workshop training of the students on its usage, the Executive Director of GIFSEP Mr. Mike Terungwa said that the moved was triggered by the consistent lack of electricity.

He said, “during a visit to the school to establish an Environmental Club we discovered that the boarding school has no electricity, we decided to power four classrooms so that the students can read and do their assignments at night instead of using candles and lanterns”.

He further stressed that the country should break free from the use of generators and kerosene lanterns and embrace Renewable Energy.

On her part, the representative of the National Coordinator GEF Small grant program implemented by UNDP Mrs. Rose Agbo charged the school facility to take ownership of the project and maintain the facility.

Also, the Director Science and Technology Senior secondary Education Board Mr Donatus Kemnele in his response thanked GIFSEP and GEF SGP for the many educative programs and activities they are doing in FCT schools under the capacity building of students to address climate change.

He urged the organization to take the campaign to all schools in FCT.

Earlier, the vice Principal of the school, Mr. Calistus Amandikwa who could not hold back his joy thanked implementer of the project and the donor for the choice of his school and promised to maintain the facility.

The visit was crowned with tree planting as part of GIFSEP Tress for School Campaign and a presentation on solar energy.