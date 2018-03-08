Clerics laud leadership for unifying CAC, task FG on killings, kidnappings

Clerics and members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) have lauded the leadership of the church for resolving the age-long crisis that rocked it and unifying the fold.

The worshippers thanked the CAC President Worldwide, Pastor Abraham Akinosun: General Superintendent, Pastor Sam Oladele: General Evangelist, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji: and General Secretary, Pastor E. E. Mapur for midwifing unification of the church after the protracted crisis.

The church members spoke at the five-day 2018 CAC All Nations Holy Pilgrimage, with the theme “God of Our Fathers” that held at Odo Owa, Kwara State where the church frowned at the spare of kidnappings and bloodlettings in the country.

Prophet Hezekiah, in his sermon, sought prayers of the righteous against the new spate of bloodlettings in the country, adding that the Woman Like Deborah programme of the church holding at Oke Erio between Wednesday and Saturday would be another opportunity for female Christians to pray for peace and development of the country.

The CAC General Evangelist, who expressed worries that kidnappings had continued unabated in the country also canvasses prayers for the revelation of the kidnappers and their backers.

Oladeji charged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to step up effort in combating crime especially the killings and kidnappings so that Nigerians coukd have sense of security wherever they are.

The church, which said every Nigerian is now a potential victim, appealed to the Federal

Government to tackle the menace of kidnapping and killings, adding that Nigeria and many other nations were under the burden of bloodletting, cultism, drug abuse, sexual immorality, corruption and violence of all kinds describing these as impediments

to the advancement of the Christianity across the world.

The Chairman, Evangelical Committee of the programme, Pastor Olu Eyebiokin, said the programme was packaged to unify the church and and as well pray against social and economic vices affecting the nation.

Eyebiokin lamented that the reason why Nigerians have not enjoyed good governance had been that many of those taking positions of leadership were being guided by evil forces.

Owing to bad leadership, the cleric said: “Many nations including Nigeria have found themselves in the shackles of occultism, senseless bloodletting, sexual immorality, drug abuse etc and these are ugly manifestations of the evil onslaughts.

“These crime are getting more horrendous by the day. Kidnapping for ransom and for rituals are becoming a commonplace that the entire populace are gripped with fear because everybody is a potential victim.

“What these tell us is that many people have been held captive by powers beyond them. There is therefore an urgent need to set these captives free in consonance to Isaiah Chapter 61 verse 1”, he said.

Eyebiokin added that the holy pilgrimage was so distinct in the sense that it was the first time the CAC will be coming up with such an evangelical programme to pray for the nation.

He expressed confidence that the God that gave womb to the barren will intervene in the affairs of the nation and solve all the crises bedeviling the church and the nation.

“I say without fear of contradiction that this programme is the first

of its kind because what other churches have been organizing were mere conventions or conferences, but this one is a pilgrimage, which means some historical facts are attached and are worthy of being revisited by succeeding generations.

“This mountain where we are holding the pilgrimage was where God visited our father, Apostle Ayo Babalola and endowed him with power of holy spirit which made him God’s own battle axe and through his great exploits for the Lord, Christianity received a new impetus that we are enjoying today”, he added.

He said it was yet another opportunity for those afflicted to be liberated from their pangs if they believed in the power of God, regretting that inabilities of many of Nigerians