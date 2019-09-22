The Parish Priest of Saints Peter and Paul Tedi Ojo, Lagos, Rev. Fr. Jude Nwachukwu, has urged Nigerians to support the needy with a view to promoting a good society as well as securing an abode in God’s kingdom.

Nwachukwu said this on Sunday while delivering a message titled: “Living a life of giving’’ in Tedi Ojo, Lagos.

He said that Nigerians should support those in need, especially stranded Nigerians who returned from South Africa.

“As Christians the troubles of others should be our concern, if we know that we are truly serving the living God and want to make heaven. The act of alms- giving is an injunction from the scripture and ought to be obeyed whole-heartedly.

“We have our brothers and sisters that are displaced from South Africa returning in batches to their father land empty handed. It is our duty to assist them.

“The act of giving without expecting anything in return is the tradition God expects his followers as ordered and exemplify by Jesus Christ during His earthly ministry,” he said.

The cleric admonished Nigerians to embrace a Christ life-style, adding that such would increase peace and unity in the country.

“Those of them that were displaced both here and in South Africa should be assisted by providing money as well as material things to make them comfortable.

“If we should fail to assist them, some of them may be lured into crime which may increase insecurity across the country.

“We should try to render selfless service to where it is needed as such will promote peace and unity in the society,’’ he said.