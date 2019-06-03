Cleric task FG, states on security, good leadership

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Haruna Usman, Birnin Kebbi

A renowned Islamic cleric Birnin Kebbi has called on the federal and state governments to urgently tackle the worsening security situation in the country.

Sheik Muhammad Nasir gave the charge during the closing ceremony of Ramadan tafsir.

The spiritual leader was particular about the prevalence of kidnappings along the Abuja/Kaduna high which he said is an indication that the federal government is not doing enough to put a stop to the insecurity problem.

He added that killings in Zamfara and Katsina states are issues of concern to every reasonable Nigeria, maintaining that the deployment of soldiers hasn’t stopped the escalating level of violence meted on innocent and hapless Nigerians as the killings have continued unabated.

Sheik appealed to Governor Atiku Bagudu to lift the people of Kebbi state out of poverty, just as he lauded his achievements in agriculture, road construction and a host of others.

He stated that human development should be pursued by the state government because of its positive impact on the people and charged youth in the state to shun drug addiction, theft and other anti -social behaviours.