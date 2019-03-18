Cleric sues for peace in Bauchi guber re-run

From Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Following the controversial cancellation of the Tafawa Balewa guber result and the declaration of Bauchi state gubernatorial election as inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its subsequent reversal by the electoral body, a cleric has appealed for calm from citizens of the state.

Reverend Shuaibu Byel, who made the appeal said that the people should remain calm, law -abiding and orderly as they await the final results of the gubernatorial election.

Byal made the appeal yesterday while reacting to the political situation arising from the conduct of the elections in the state. He pointed out that what the state needs now is peace and peaceful coexistence amongst the citizens.

He stated said that “our close to 20 years of democracy since 1999 is crumbling and all true democrats must wake up to salvage it. All of us should embrace the path to peaceful conduct of our elections. We should not allow conflict permutations to escalate into crisis.

“From the look of things, INEC’s lack of transparency in dealing with the gubernatorial election in Bauchi state in particular and other states as inconclusive are hand writings on the wall to allow conflict, thereby causing serious drawbacks in our growing democracy,” the cleric added.

He wondered how voided or cancelled votes were made to be valid, adding that

“we are to fight for freedom and liberty, to make life free and for a new world. Please, let us help to free Bauchi state and Nigeria from greed, let us love humanity and not hate, embrace peace, unity and progress.”

According to the him, the people have spoken through the ballot and have made their choice of who to govern them.