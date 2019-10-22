The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Anthony Obinna has decried the attitude of some government officials who misappropriate public funds meant for the good governance of the country by converting same to their private use, saying that such aggrandizement does not promote a healthy economy and accountability.

Archbishop Obinna made the observation when members of the Christian Health Association Nigeria (CHAN) advocacy committee, Imo state chapter paid him a visit to commend him for being the voice of the people on issues affecting the people of the state and the country.

The archbishop noted that efforts must be made towards synergizing government institutions with private health institutions to achieve meaningful success

The cleric charged the group to work towards actualizing her dream of promoting all mission sponsored health care services in the country, by holding all governments accountable on good governance and transparency.

The Catholic archbishop promised to support the association promote her goals, adding that “we are willing to work together to realize the noble objectives of your association.”

He also commended the administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha for showing transparency and concern in promoting people- oriented programmes.

Chairman of the state advocacy committee of CHAN, Rev. Bertram Ogoke maintained that Archbishop Obinna has shown the way of peace and development of the state through his consistent outcry against bad leadership and misgovernance.

“Your outspokenness on matters of governance in the state, especially the impunity of the last dispensation was second to none and appreciated by all who still have the spirit of God in them.

“The part you played was instrumental to the change we have presently in the state and we pray that God will have mercy on Imolites and make the present government responsive to the yearnings of the people.

“Your support for Nigerian returnees from South Africa without discrimination is highly commendable and shows how much love you have for the people of this state and all.

“We further thank you for your continued support in all the health facilities under your jurisdiction, more so for attracting development partners that have helped to reposition the facilities,” he said.

Rev. Ogoke stated that mission health institutions in the state as a necessity ought to be supported in every possible way, adding that government and the mission institutions have always worked harmoniously to complement each other’s efforts in providing health care to the people.