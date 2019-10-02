A clergyman, Pastor Standfast Robinson has lauded Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers state for recognizing and classifying the ancient stool of the o’lema of Odual kingdom in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the state.

Pastor Robinson, who made the commendation on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, while speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of his church’s service to mark Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary also commended the governor for classifying the stool as a second class stool as well as issuing the certificate of recognition and staff of office to the incumbent king, Temple Macdonald Jamala.

He further thanked the governor for the recognition which he said has restored the Odual kingdom to its rightful position in the comity of ethnic nationalities in the state and for being the first chief executive of the state to do so for the Odual people in the over 50 years existence of the state.

He however, appealed to the governor to upgrade the ancient stool to a first class status in line with its contemporaries in the state, pointing out that “the ancient Odual stool was first recognized in 1958 by the defunct Eastern region.”

Read Also: Int’l Day of Non-Violence: Obaseki calls for dialogue in resolving ethnic, communal conflicts

The pastor further felicitated with the chairman of Odual Council of Chiefs, Chief John Agara, who celebrated his 82nd birthday recently, and Pastor Micah Igonieghel for his coronation as the Olema of Ogboloma Town in Odual kingdom.

Gov. Wike, in marking his first 100 days of his second tenure in office penultimate week, upgraded some chieftaincy stools in the state as well as issued them with certificates of recognition and staff of office.