Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The North-East Zonal Chairman of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), Rt. Rev. Musa Tula has charged Nigerian leaders to reshape their character, maintain integrity and live above board in both character and speech.

According to him, by so doing, they will promote good leadership that will be worthy of emulation by the followers.

‎The clergyman, who gave the charge yesterday at the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected executive council members of the CCN, opined that “considering that leadership is a huge task, leaders must be seen to be living above board in character and speech.”

Reading from the book of Joshua, chapter 1:8, Rev. Tula maintained that any leader who fails in remoulding his/her character and integrity is not worthy of being called a leader.

Rev. Tula, who is also the Anglican Bishop of Bauchi Diocese, added that leadership is an ordination from God and must be held sacredly, particularly in the building of a united nation devoid of segregation and acrimony which he said are the vices that sets a nation backwards.

He said that leadership is not an easy task, but however, admonished anyone who finds himself or herself in the position of leadership not to abdicate the responsibility attached to the office, but must strive to excel so that at the end of their tenure such a person will be celebrated.

He advised the new executive council members of the state chapter of the Christian Council of Nigeria to be transparent, focused and success driven, pointing out that if at the end their tenure they cannot point at an achievement then they have wasted their time and resources.

The cleric also stressed the need for delegation of responsibility as one person cannot make meaningful progress, adding that “when you delegate responsibility to each other, then you will succeed together.”

In his post- inauguration speech, the Chairman who was re-elected for three- year- tenure, Venerable Kenneth Okonkwo thanked the CCN members for reposing confidence in them and assured that the leadership will not fail them.

Venerable Okonkwo however, appealed to the members of the CCN in Bauchi state to see themselves as one united body of Christ, adding that constructive criticisms and positive comments will help the leaders to succeed.

Among the inaugurated new council members is Ishola Adeyemi, Bauchi state correspondent of the Tribune newspaper, who was elected as the public relations officer, Rev. Sunday Olobo, vice chairman, James Onwoke, secretary, A.U. Adodo, treasurer, Rev. Collins David, financial secretary and Sunday Friday as the assistant secretary.