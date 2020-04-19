A clergyman, Rev. Father Patrick Obayomi, has appealed to governments and corporate organisations to improve relief packages for the vulnerable groups to enable them to cope with the harsh conditions following the lockdown order.

Obayomi, the Parish Priest of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Ladipo in Oshodi Local Government Area, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

The Rev. Father spoke on the side-line of the church’s celebration of its Universal Divine Mercy Sunday observed in the Catholic faith.

NAN report that President Muhammadu Buhari had announced a lockdown order towards stemming the COVID-19 pandemic from March 31 to April 14.

The lockdown order was last week extended for another two weeks, to lapse on April 27.

“Our government, at all levels, should try and provide a massive daily plan of food rations to the citizens who are in need of daily support,’’ he said.

According to the clergyman, this will help to reduce the tendency of stealing and insecurity among the youths.

“Our government is doing well and with the help of God and support from philanthropists, we can still do more.

“Our country is rich enough to feed people, especially during this second phase of this lockdown due to COVID-19,’’ he said.

Obayomi, however, commended Gov. Babajide Sawo-Olu of Lagos State for his proactive steps taken since the pandemic spread to the country through Lagos.

He then called on Nigerians to embrace the mercy of God, which he said, has helped and sustained the country in fighting the pandemic that is ravaging the entire world.

We all need the mercies of God more than ever before as it has helped us in stemming the spread of the COVID-19.

“This is the time for us to cooperate with government and its relevant agencies to fight the pandemic by adhering to all preventive measures.

“Those, who are looking for the mercy of God, should stay away from any ugly behaviour.

“The church totally condemn the act of stealing and vandalism in our society.

“We are going through hard times; let nobody participate in creating new waves of sufferings and hardship among our people.

“Stealing is not a solution and we call on government religious bodies and generous individuals to join hands to make food available to the teaming population, especially the elderly and vulnerable,’’ he said.

The clergyman urged people to imbibe the culture of hand-washing, use sanitisers frequently and maintain the social distancing so as to effectively reduce the spread of the coronavirus as advised by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control.