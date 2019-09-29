Resident Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Masaka Central, Pastor Johnson Ameh has cautioned parents against condoning and encouraging all forms of examination malpractices, especially among children, so as to ensure a solid educational foundation for their off-springs.

Ameh, attributed the increasing cases of examination malpractices to the unwarranted desperation on the part of parents to accelerate the educational pursuit of their children.

The cleric, who gave the charge on Sunday, while addressing the congregation during a special Thanksgiving service, to mark the end of the month of September, noted that the menace of exam malpractices not only has devastating effects on the perpetrators, but the society in general.

Delivering a sermon on the topic: “Foundations of righteousness” the clergyman, noted that foundations are very critical to life and destiny.

According to him, the foundation of lives must be built on righteousness and uprightness because for lives to be solid, the foundation would have to be very solid as well.

Reading from the book of Psalm, chapter 7 verses 14 and 17, the Dunamis pastor said educational pursuit must be done with all integrity.

“Exam malpractices must be avoided in life, so parents should desist from assisting children to pass exams.

“As parents, don’t be putting teachers under pressure to pass your children in school. Quit manipulating things in the name of educational pursuit of your children.

“You are establishing a faulty foundation for your children and if the foundation is destroyed, what is the future of your children in life. Don’t show children that exam malpractice is the way; rather show them to always be upright. It’s always better to fail exams than to manipulate it.

“What I’m saying today may not be popular, but the truth must be told. We need to go back to when you said you’re a Christian, then people know that you are a person of sound character. We must come to the point where we are more concerned and committed to laying a solid foundation for our lives.

“The future is in complete jeopardy if the foundation is not in order. It is easier to do things right than to correct the wrong deed and it’s easier to groom children than to correct an adult in the society,” he posited.