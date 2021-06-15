Clark tells Buhari: You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments

Chief Edwin Clark, South-South Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has no power to impose open grazing on State governments.

President Buhari had in a recent interview given a positive nod that would see the return of cattle grazing paths, allowing herdsmen trail designated routes across Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, Clark said the decision by the seventeen Southern governors on open grazing is unchallengeable and binding on any person, including Buhari.

“The decision on open grazing and other decisions taken on national interest by the seventeen Southern governors received the full support of the people of Southern Nigeria, particularly the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo of the South-East, PANDEF of the South-South and the Afenifere of the South-West.

“The President [Muhammadu Buhari] has no power or authority to impose open grazing on state governments.

“Therefore, any law banning open grazing by state governments isn’t only legal and binding but is unchallengeable and binding on any person or group of persons, including the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We’ll no longer tolerate hate and divisive statements targeted at deriding and insulting others, from these Fulanis who believe Nigeria is exclusively theirs and other Nigerians are their subjects and not their fellow citizens,” Clark was quoted by Channels TV as saying on Monday.