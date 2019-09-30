Abuja – Mr Anthony Agbonlahor, an Abuja-based constitutional lawyer, says the recent call for the obedience to court orders made by Justice Tanko Mohammmed, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) came at the appropriate time.

He said that the CJN had to speak up to help steer Nigeria’s hard earned democracy in the right direction by upholding the principles of the rule of law.

Agbonlahor, also a member of Prosecution Team 17 of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC), spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

“The CJN was right in calling on the executive vis-a-vis the legislators to obey orders of court, because obedience to court orders enables the arms of government to know their bounds.

“If laws made by the legislators are to be put into effect, then orders of court must be obeyed.

“For governance to function properly the executive must obey court orders or what we shall finally experience is a state of anarchy.

“Obedience to court order ensures the effective and smooth running of government,” Agbonlahor said.

According to him, refusal to obey court orders creates room for impunity, for the rule of force and survival of the fittest, which contradicts the rule of law in a democratic setting.

He said all tiers of government must “do the needful” by complying with court orders to consolidate on the gains of the administration and move on to the next level.

“Government should also obey orders of court involving monetary claims, instead of attempting to frustrate judgment creditors,” Agbonlahor said.(NAN)