CJN warns judges not to upload pictures, comments on social media

From the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Monday, came a warning that judicial officers must henceforth desist from commenting on matters of public interest on social media.

Justice Onnoghen, who spoke through a Justice of Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes – Vivour, disclosed this at the first biannual lecture of the Lagos State Judiciary held at Lagos City Hall with a theme titled: Judicial Standards, Integrity, Respect and Public Perception: A Comparative Analysis From Independence In 1960 Into The Present Millennium.”

The CJN also admonished judges to ensure the removal of their personal information online.

He asked them to as well, desist from uploading pictures of their holiday and personal activities on social media.

He said judges who are desirous of discussing public matters on the social media can only do so without revealing their identity.

Onnoghen also called for the study of law in the university to be made a second degree in view of the low standard of education in Nigeria.

Justice Onnoghen said lawyers who wanted to be appointed into the Bench in addition to 10 years post call requirement, should also be mandated to have post graduate diploma.

These, according to the CJN, would go a long way in further advancing the frontiers o f justice delivery in the country.

In her remarks, the Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Opeyemi Oke, said the lecture was aimed at facilitating closer interaction between the judiciary and the bar.

She said, : ”The idea of today’s topic is intended to be thought provoking and to prompt stakeholders in the administration of justice sector to critically assess judicial performance and standards over the years whilst also inspiring judicial reform initiatives.”

The Lagos CJ also commended Lagos State Governor Akinwumi Ambode for supporting reforms being implemented in the state judiciary, describing him as a man of vision who is known for his pursuit of excellence and international best standards in every area of his administration.