CJN swears in Justice Olawunmi Judge of FHC

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen on Tuesday swore in Justice Awogboro Abimbola Olawunmi as a Judge of the Federal High Court.

Justice Onnoghen said Justice Olawunmi inauguration which took place at the Conference Room of the CJN followed the approval of her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Approval for your appointment came in last Thursday from the President. I wanted to swear you in immediately because of the enormous workload we have in the Judiciary but I said let me give you time to arrive here, and now here we are today,” he said.

The CJN admonished the new Judge to stick to her Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance as well as seek advice from her Brother Judges adding that if she followed these simple principles, she will do no wrong.

The principle is that at whatever point we join, we have to improve on what we meet at the point of joining. We should not play to the gallery rather we should seek always to protect and defend the Constitution of Nigeria.

He reminded her that “the law is the law. If you deviate, people will say you have compromised or are inefficient. Do your best to uphold the dignity of the office you are being sworn into.

The government has cases; so do corporate entities and individuals. You should provide a balance for all cases so that the cases of the ordinary people do not suffer”.

Justice Awogboro Abimbola Olawunmi was born on 5th August 961 in Ibokun in Osun State and, until her appointment, was a Chief Magistrate Grade 1 in Court 1, Apapa, Lagos.

She attended the University of Lagos Staff School from 1968 to 1973 for her Primary Education before proceeding to Queens School in Ibadan,Oyo State between 1973 and 1977 for her West African School

Certificate (WASC). Thereafter, Justice Awogboro attended the Federal School of Arts and Science, Victoria Island, Lagos, for her Lower Six Certificate before she proceeded to the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) from 1979 to 1984 for her LL.B Degree.

From 1984 to 1985, Justice Awogboro attended the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos for the B.L certificate.

Justice Awogboro was State Counsel Civil Litigation with the Ogun State Ministry of Justice during her NYSC programme (1985-1986) before joining the legal firms of Gbenga Olugbake & Co (1986-1987) and Prince A. O. Awogboro & Co. (1987-1998).

Justice Awogboro joined the Lagos State Magistracy in 1998, and was Head of Litigation at High Court Ikeja Between 2005 and 2008 before her posting to Court 1 Apapa where she worked until her current appointment.