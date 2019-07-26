Andrew Orolua, Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad will this morning swear in Justice John Tsoho as the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Justice Tsoho replaces Justice Abdul Kafarati, who retired from service on Thursday at the age 65.

The appointing authority, the National Judicial Council (NJC) had in May when it notified the substantive Chief Judge Justice Kafarati of his pending retirement, recommended Justice Tsoho, who is next in hierarchy for appointment as the acting chief judge of the Federal High Court .

Justice Tsoho was born on June 24, 1959 in Mbaduku, Vandeikya Local Area of Benue state. He attended Saint Anthony’s Primary School Chenge-Mbaduku from 1967 -1972 and proceeded to St. Michael’s Secondary School, Alaide and obtained his WASC in 1977.

He then proceeded to the Murtala College of Arts, Science and Technology, Makurdi from 1978 – 1979. Justice Tsoho thereafter, obtained his Bachelor of Law Degree LL.B (Hons) in 1984 and in 1985 attended the Nigeria Law School.

The new acting chief judge of the Federal High Court had worked as a private legal practitioner before joining the public service.

He was appointed inspector of Area Court in the Benue state judiciary in January 1986, became a magistrate in 1987 and was elevated to the post of chief magistrate in 1988 and acting chief registrar, Benue state High Court in 1997.

Justice Tsoho was appointed judge of the Federal High Court on November 12, 1998.