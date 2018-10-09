CJN reads riot act, directs hearing of cases on fixed date

…As S’Court begins publication of 3-month Cause List on website

In an effort to speed up the dispensation of justice, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Monday, directed that any case fixed for hearing before the Supreme Court must be heard and determined one way or the other on that date.

The policy, announced on Monday, according to the CJN, is deliberately targeted at the speedy dispensation of Justice while new apex court publication is to encourage lawyers to take advantage of the initiative and prepare adequately ahead of hearings, to avoid any delays.

According to Justice Onnoghen, it is pertinent to state that the Supreme Court diary is full with appeals set down for hearing up to the year 2021.

He said the appeals would be heard and judgements delivered as necessary and in accordance with the Rules of the Court.

He added that the situation therefore leaves no room for unnecessary adjournments arising from lack of diligent prosecution, poor preparations or non-appearance by lawyers.

What this means is “that any matter that is assigned a date must be heard and determined one way or the other on that date”, he explained in a statement signed by Awassam Bassey, the Senior Special Assistant to CJN on Media.

”For appeals that may be discovered to have defects, Counsel is advised to take necessary steps to amend such defects before the due hearing date”, the CJN said, adding that

”Everyone must come to the Court fully prepared for the business of the day”.

On a related note, the CJN advised lawyers to obtain their official legal email addresses if they have not done so yet as communication with and service of processes at the Supreme Court remain only via the legalmail.nigerianbar.ng.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has also commenced publishing its cause list for up to three months per time on its website, www.supremecourt.gov.ng.

The development is a departure from the former practice where the Court only published weekly Cause List and the Rulings on Applications from Chamber Sitting on the said website.