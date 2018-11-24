CJN, NASS move to revive 17 rejected bills by Buhari

The Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen and the National Assembly have put in motion action to revive 17 different bills that were refused assents by President Muhammadu Buhari early this year.

Chief among the bills which President Buhari has refused include Judiciary Amendment Bill 2017 number 22 which seeks to strengthen the judiciary for speedy dispensation of justice.

The Technical Committee set up by the Senate to revive 17 different bills that were refused assents by President Muhammadu Buhari had an interface with Justice Onnoghen on reasons adduced for one of the rejected bills.

Specifically, the committee headed by Senator David Umoru (APC Niger East) on Thursday tackled the CJN for allegedly advising President Muhammadu Buhari on refusal of assent to Judiciary Amendment Bill 2017 number 22 which seeks to strengthen the judiciary for speedy dispensation of justice.

Senator Umoru in his remarks to the CJN said: “Your Lordship, this committee on behalf of the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly want to hear from you directly on why you advised the President refusing assent to the bill.

“We believe that information made available to us via his letter of refusal of assent on account of advice given by your lordship is also available to you”.

But when it was the turn of the CJN to respond, the Committee chairman ordered journalists, aides and protocol officers to the CJN out of the venue to pave way for closed door session which lasted for about 2 hours.

Attempts made to get clarifications from the CJN by journalists on what transpired at the closed door session proved abortive as he refused entreaties to that effect.

Aside the CJN, representatives of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) and Post Master General of the Federation, also had closed door session with the committee on how rejected Stamp Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2018 can be redrafted and forwarded to the President for assent.

President Buhari had in his letter of refusal of assent to the bill forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly said the bill’s proposals for the imposition of stamp duties on savings accounts and electronic transactions may impair the implementation of the Federal Government’s Financial Inclusion Strategy, e-payment programmes and cashless banking policies.

The technical committee as disclosed by its chairman, will meet heads of other government establishments and the Attorney General of the Federation next week on way out for the remaining 15 bills refused assents by the President.