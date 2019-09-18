…As lawyer’s tasks judges to stop playing politics with justice system

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed and the president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa has ignored the 35th annual Federal High Court Judges’ Conference taking place in Abuja.

Also noticeably absent at the conference were the president of the National Industrial Court, Justice B.A Adejumo and chief judges of other jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, some senior lawyers while reacting to the development called on those at the helm of judicial administration to stop playing politics with the nation’s justice system.

Our correspondent observed that the conference had in attendance former Justice E. O Sanyaolu, Justice R. O Olomojobi, Prof. George Akinseye (SAN), Joe Gadzama, (SAN), EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu who was represented by DIG Taiwo Lakanu among other dignitaries.

The senior lawyer who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity giving the sensitivity of the situation, wondered why the judges boycotted the conference of such magnitude which according to him, is coming at a time the judiciary is going through some turbulence.

While calling on them to desists from playing to the gallery, the senior lawyer urged them to ignore acts that will plunged the nation’s justice system to crises.

‘’We should try as much as possible to avoid things that will throw the judiciary into crises.

“If the CJN didn’t want to attend the conference, he would have sent any of his colleagues from the Supreme Court, but certainly not a Court of Appeal Judge.

“From what I gathered, Justice Shuaibu only stepped into the CJN’s shoes to save the judiciary huge embarrassment which the CJN’s absence would have caused the Federal High Court leadership. These things are not necessary now.

‘’The Ag. Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho who has come with knowledge, experience, good Judgment, and excellent character should be supported by both the CJN and the Appeal Court President to maintain the integrity of the Judiciary’’, he added.

According to a source from the Supreme Court, the CJN could not attend the judge’s conference because he was not informed on time.