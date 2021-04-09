Civil Service: Government's engine room - NCPC — Daily Times Nigeria

By Tom Okpe, Abuja

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam has described the nation’s civil service as government’s engine room, promising to strengthen procurement process of the Commission to meet with national and international standard.

Rev Pam made this assertion in Abuja on Friday while receiving in audience the Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dasuki Arabi on a courtesy call to the Commission.

He assured his guest that the Commission would partner with the Bureau in order to improve on the areas the Commission is not performing, pointing that role of the Bureau is strategic and would help to improve the service of all government agencies.

“The Commission is saddled with the responsibility of coordinating and supervising movement of Christians from Nigeria to Israel and other Holy sites around the world.

“One of my six point Agenda on assumption of office is to fight and eradicate corruption especially by strengthening the procurement process of the Commission to meet with national and international standards,” he stated.

He also reiterated that among other focal points of his administration; is to build good relationship with Strategic Stakeholders an re-orientation of the mindset of intending pilgrims who are expected to be fantastically transformed after embarking on the spiritual trip.

He commended the Director General and his team for the good work the Bureau is doing.

In his earlier remarks, the Director General, Arabi informed the NCPC Executive Secretary that his Agency was set up in 2004 to carry out positive reforms in all Agencies of Government, explaining, that the Bureau helps government Agencies to do better and serve as the engine room for reforms.

He stressed that citizens access service, coming in contact with parastatals, hence the need to interface with the Commission on how to assess and improve on what NCPC is doing.

“We are working with a national strategy on public service reform and develop a self assessment tool.

“We also Commend the transformation that had taken place in the Public Service since 2004 which include the introduction of the Single Treasury Account, TSA, Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS which has eliminated ghost workers by 80 percent, amongst others.”

The DG was accompanied on the courtesy visit by his management staff while the NCPC Director of Administration, Mr. Barnabas Ali was also in attendance.