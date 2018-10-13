Civil Servant gets N50,000 bail over cruelty to son

A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday granted bail of N50, 000 to a civil servant, Kasimu Sidi, on trial for allegedly being cruel to his son.

Sidi, who resides at Tundun Wada area of Sokoto, pleaded not guilty to a one-count charge of cruelty to children levelled against him.

Chief Magistrate Abubakar Adamu granted the defendant bail of N50, 000 and adjourned the case until Oct. 15, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Umar Rabiu told the court that the case was reported at State Intelligence and Investigative Department, Sokoto by the complainant, Asmau Suleiman, of Minanata area of Sokoto metropolis on Sept. 26.

He said Sidi, who had been separated for two months with the complainant, allegedly went to her family house and forcefully took his 11-year-old son who was in her custody.

The prosecutor added that the defendant took the boy to his house knowing that the boy was disabled thereby depriving him of motherly care.

The offences contravened Sections 238 of the Penal Code.