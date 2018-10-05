Civil Defence arrests 5 men for allegedly stealing motorcycles, refrigerator compressors

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Ondo State command has nabbed five suspected thieves who specializes in the stealing motorcycles and refrigerator compressors in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The suspects are: Oluwasegun Dada; Olushola Ebenezer; Abudu Soji; Arowosegbe Tobi and Amos David were all arrested at various locations within the state.

The state Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Pedro Awili, made the disclosure while parading the suspects at the state’s command office, adding that the arrest was possible through the corps surveillance team, who have been monitoring the activities of the suspected criminals.

“On the Oct. 3, two suspects, Oluwasegun Dada and Olushola Ebenezer were arrested at Dajunma road, Akure during the act of breaking down refrigerator shop and stealing five compressors.

“Our men who are station at Ondo Road in Akure arrested the two suspects and brought them to the command.

“Also on the Sept.29, our men arrested two men, Abudu Soji and Arowosegbe Tobi who are specialised in snatching and stealing motorcycles from people in Akure metropolis.

“We are able to arrest the suspects’ buyer, Amos David through our intelligent, investigation and discovered that Amos has been a regular buyer of stolen items in Akure

“And we recovered three motorcycles, bicycle, four umbrella standing for airtime seller and many iron items,” Awili said.

According to the NSCDC commandant, the suspects would be charge to court for necessary prosecution and assured residents of the state of maximum security.

“Let me warn whoever is coming to perpetrate crime within the state should better relocate to another state because NSCDC and other security agencies are determined to ensure that Akure and state in general remain a safe heaven,” he said.