Citing bias, negative role: Nigerian Army seeks closure of Amnesty International in Nigeria

…Says Group’s goals are to destabilise Nigeria and to dismember itThe Nigerian Army said on Monday that it has no option than to call for the closure of Amnesty International offices in Nigeria due to its determined efforts to destabilise the Nigerian nation. It said Nigerians should be wary of Amnesty International (Nigeria) because it been discovered that “its goals are to destabilise Nigeria and to dismember it.” Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, who stated this on Monday, maintained that if such recklessness embarked upon by Amnesty International offices in Nigeria continue, the army would be left with no option than to call for their closure. He noted that the Nigerian branch of Amnesty International which has hitherto been well respected has deviated from the core values, principles and objectives of the original Amnesty International domiciled in the United Kingdom. “There is credible information that the Nigerian branch of the International Non-governmental Organisation is determined to destabilise the Nigerian nation,” the Army spokesman said. He said that Amnesty International Nigeria has embarked on its goal through fabrication of fictitious allegations of alleged human rights abuses against the Nigerian security forces and clandestine sponsorship of dissident groups to protest, as well as unfounded allegations against the leadership of the Nigerian military. “They have tried over the years using Boko Haram terrorists’ conflicts, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, some activists and now herders-farmers conflicts.” Nigerian Army said that the NGO is at the verge of releasing yet another concocted report against the military, ostensibly against the Nigerian Army. “Consequently, Nigerians should be wary of Amnesty International (Nigeria) because its goals are to destabilise Nigeria and to dismember it. The Nigerian Army has no option than to call for the closure of Amnesty International offices in Nigeria, if such recklessness continues.” Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government is increasingly concerned about the role that Amnesty International (AI) is playing in the war against terror in Nigeria, adding that AI is damaging the morale of the Nigerian Military. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated on Monday, adding that while President Buhari cherishes and encourages the noble ideals on which institutions like Amnesty International are founded, the organisation’s operations in Nigeria seem geared towards damaging the morale of the Nigerian military. “It often appears as if the Nigerian government is fighting two wars on terror: against Boko Haram and against Amnesty International. “The obvious bias and inaccuracies in Amnesty International’s recent country reports on Nigeria risk Amnesty’s reputation as an impartial international organisation,” the presidency stated. President Buhari therefore, appealed to the leadership of Amnesty International to scrutinise its advocacy in Nigeria, especially as it relates to the war against terrorism.